Scouting, a way of life for youths in America

The purpose of the Boy Scouts of America which was incorporated February 8, 1910 and chartered by Congress in 1916, is to provide an educational program for boys and young adults to build character and to train them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and to develop personal fitness. Scouting actually began in 1907 when Sir Robert Baden-Powell, a retired Lieutenant-General of the British Army, took 20 boys on a camping trip.

