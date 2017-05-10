RP Mayor Jake Mackenzie receives a Leadership Award from the North Coast Resource Partnership
At its April 21 meeting in Forestville, the North Coast Resource Partnership awarded its first biennial Jimmy Smith Leadership Award to Mayor Jake Mackenzie from Rohnert Park.
