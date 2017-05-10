RP City Council shows progress toward quiet zones
On Tuesday, May 9, 2017 the Rohnert Park City Council directed staff to continue efforts to establish a quiet zone along the SMART system. The Federal government requires trains to sound their horns at intersections.
