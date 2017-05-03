Project Grad help in full swing
Malea Si, 8 and Yari Garzia, sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School, took some time out of their day Saturday to paint some of the props that were used to decorate the community center for Project Graduation. Volunteers are always needed to help building props, painting, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Patricia Parks
|20
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC