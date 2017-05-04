Program designed for girls to encourage positivity
Hundreds of girls, their family members, friends, and teachers from Rohnert Park and surrounding cities in Sonoma County converged on Sonoma Mountain Village Saturday morning for the spring "Girls On the Run" 5K. The run is part of a 10 week long after-school program designed to encourage positive emotional, social, mental and physical development.
