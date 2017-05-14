Problem reaching AT&T last weekend?

Problem reaching AT&T last weekend?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Community Voice

Nationwide, tens of thousands of members of the Communications Workers of America at AT&T, including some in Rohnert Park, walked off their jobs Friday, May 19. This strike started at noon Friday, and ended at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 21. AT&T workers in Rohnert Park were joining the nationwide strike to show solidarity with their colleagues and try to bring an end to the 14 month stretch of time that they've been working without a new contract. The renegotiation process started April 9, 2016, with the new terms currently causing the impasse including health benefits for all workers, and commissions for AT&T wireless store employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 10 hr life 4
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State 13 hr trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) May 19 Gerald Smith 61
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Collett/Promenade Apts May 12 Stop the insanity 1
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC