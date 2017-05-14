Problem reaching AT&T last weekend?
Nationwide, tens of thousands of members of the Communications Workers of America at AT&T, including some in Rohnert Park, walked off their jobs Friday, May 19. This strike started at noon Friday, and ended at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 21. AT&T workers in Rohnert Park were joining the nationwide strike to show solidarity with their colleagues and try to bring an end to the 14 month stretch of time that they've been working without a new contract. The renegotiation process started April 9, 2016, with the new terms currently causing the impasse including health benefits for all workers, and commissions for AT&T wireless store employees.
