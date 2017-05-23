Probe launched in police-involved stu...

Probe launched in police-involved stun-gun death in Rohnert Park

Tuesday May 16

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of a Forestville man's death after Rohnert Park police used a stun gun on him in an encounter at a motel that was recorded by the officers' body cameras, officials said Tuesday. The incident that led to the death of 41-year-old Branch Wroth occurred after police responded to a disturbance call last week at a Budget Inn in Rohnert Park, said Sgt.

