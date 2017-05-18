Musical and theatrical best bets for ...

Musical and theatrical best bets for this weekend

Thursday May 18

Join Cantor Jack Mendelson on "The Cantor's Couch" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the glorious Martin Meyer Sanctuary at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. The renowned cantorial soloist from New York will sing songs and tell stories about legendary cantors of Brooklyn and his own childhood.

