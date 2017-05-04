Model City Commission meeting poorly ...

Model City Commission meeting poorly attended, Dec. 1969

Only fifteen persons, including commissioners, students and city officials attended the recent Model City Commission meeting at the Rohnert Park Council chambers. Dr. Warren Tappi, the chairman, apologized for the sparse attendance from the Sonoma State College, explaining that due to "Dead Week" the students and professors were busy preparing for final exams.

