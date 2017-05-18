Man dies in Rohnert Park after being ...

Man dies in Rohnert Park after being shot with stun gun

Saturday May 13

A man died this Friday after an officer deployed a Taser on him as he was allegedly resisting arrest at a Rohnert Park hotel, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. A man died this Friday after an officer deployed a Taser on him as he was allegedly resisting arrest at a Rohnert Park hotel, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Rohnert Park, CA

