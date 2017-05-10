Local women receive a Juliette award ...

Local women receive a Juliette award at the Rohnert Park Community Center

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Community Voice

Jennifer Chavez, Melanie Hall, Corrine Sutliff, Jennifer Voight, local area residents, are the proud recipients of the Girls Scouts Juliette Award at the 15th annual Juliette's Jubilee held at the Rohnert Park Community Center last Friday night. This award is given in honor of Juliette Gordon Low who founded the Girl Scouts in 1912 and recognizes individuals who have followed similar paths.

