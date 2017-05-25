Leasing school annex idea may be aban...

Leasing school annex idea may be abandoned-1969

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Community Voice

Cotati School District trustees learned last week that a proposal for leasing the complex of buildings near the Rohnert Park shopping center is apparently not feasible. Trustees had suggested that leasing the former Sonoma State College buildings might solve the district's problem with overcrowded classrooms and that excess space might be rented to other districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Sweet J 17,496
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 19 hr life 4
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State 22 hr trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) May 19 Gerald Smith 61
Collett/Promenade Apts May 12 Stop the insanity 1
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC