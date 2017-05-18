Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad
Sometime in April a dark shadow fell over the community when Project Graduation discovered their funds had been embezzled, and many high school seniors would not be enjoying the traditional night of fun and frivolity to mark their graduation. The community would have to pool their resources and work hard to salvage the Project Graduation for the 2017 seniors, but they were up to the challenge.
The Community Voice.
