Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses

Defendant Garrett Piland, 33, of Santa Rosa, pled no contest on Friday, May 12th to one felony count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, and one misdemeanor count of Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor. The offenses occurred while Piland was employed by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety as a police officer and fire fighter.

