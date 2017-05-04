Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship

Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Community Voice

Emiri Nomura of Rohnert Park has been awarded a scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year and will join a group of fifty American high school students sponsored by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic year. Since 1983, the United States Department of State and the German government have co-sponsored the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr Fair Balanced 17,487
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) 22 hr Patricia Parks 20
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Apr 29 Secret 5
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC