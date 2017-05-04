Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship
Emiri Nomura of Rohnert Park has been awarded a scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year and will join a group of fifty American high school students sponsored by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic year. Since 1983, the United States Department of State and the German government have co-sponsored the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,487
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Patricia Parks
|20
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC