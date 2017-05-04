Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship

Emiri Nomura of Rohnert Park has been awarded a scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year and will join a group of fifty American high school students sponsored by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic year. Since 1983, the United States Department of State and the German government have co-sponsored the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future.

