During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage

The most pressing issue on the agenda for the May 23 Rohnert Park city council meeting concerned Abatement Activities at the former State Farm Office Site, so the fact that every seat was filled and people were standing against the walls was a hint that there was going to be a lot more going on than what was printed on the agenda. Anywhere from 10 to 15 people were clutching two separate sheets of paper with printed statements in their hands, one was green, reading "BRANCH WROTH ANOTHER NEEDLESS DEATH AT THE HANDS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT" and the other was yellow, reading simply "COMMUNITY OVERSIGHT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT NOW."

