Community Band presents cartoon favorites

Sunday, May 21, the Rohnert Park Community Band will present cartoon favorites at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane Rohnert Park. Music from Aladdin, Peanuts, Frozen, UP, The Incredibles, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, The Pink Panther and many more musicals will be featured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.