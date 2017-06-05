Book Review 'The Underground Railroad'
Released in 2016, this book was selected for Oprah's Book Club, was named a National Book Award Winner, and earned the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Given the success of this difficult-to-read book, I watched a couple of interviews with the author of this unusual novel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,508
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC