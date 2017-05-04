Bailey receives an award from RP Council

Shown are Vice-Mayor Pam Stafford, Councilman Joe Callinan, Mayor Jake McKenzie, Debbie Bailey and Councilwoman Gina Belforte Debbie Bailey, a long-time resident of Rohnert Park, received a certification of Recognition for her volunteer work and outstanding service to Girl Scouts at the City of Rohnert Park Council meeting April 25. Bailey started the first local Girl Scout lunch- time troop at Waldo Rohnert School.

