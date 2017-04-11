Annual Avenue of Flags Ceremony May 29
The Martin Slobodnik Post No. 338 will hold its annual Avenue of Flags ceremony Monday, May 29 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
