14-Year-Old Gets Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Sonoma, Turns Out He Had 10 Warrants
Get ready to forward this article to your mom to remind her that you weren't that bad as a teenager. According to CBS 5 , a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Rohnert Park after stealing a car from a Santa Rosa driveway in the wee hours of the morning Friday and driving around with the headlights off and two teenaged passengers.
