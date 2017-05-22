14-Year-Old Gets Arrested After High-...

14-Year-Old Gets Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Sonoma, Turns Out He Had 10 Warrants

Monday May 22 Read more: Sfist

Get ready to forward this article to your mom to remind her that you weren't that bad as a teenager. According to CBS 5 , a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Rohnert Park after stealing a car from a Santa Rosa driveway in the wee hours of the morning Friday and driving around with the headlights off and two teenaged passengers.

