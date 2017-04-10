Two arrested in Rohnert Park after chase in stolen car

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies and Rohnert Park police chased down two men Saturday evening and arrested them at gunpoint on suspicion of stealing a Mazda sedan and crashing it on Rohnert Park Expressway, injuring two women motorists. Deputies pursued the silver 2016 sedan into Rohnert Park shortly before 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.