Titan delivers a hit

Titan delivers a hit

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

Technology High School's Roi Ochoa puts the ball in play during the Titans' 6-5 victory over Drew High of San Francisco on April 4 in Rohnert Park. Ochoa led the Titans' offense with three RBI, followed by Tyler Meinhofer with a pair of RBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 4 Madame Schlonng 4
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Who got that Ice? Mar 28 cnc 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mar 26 ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
News Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07) Mar 23 Who is dr alisa h... 26
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sonoma County was issued at April 07 at 5:17AM PDT

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC