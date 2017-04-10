Taking housing fight to the streets
Teresa Moore, Nova Celeste, Tammy Downs, and William Downs demonstrate against what they feel is a lack of affordable housing in Rohnert Park on Friday, March 31, during the initial Affordable Housing CRISIS Community Gathering at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive. They say the protests are targeting developers who purchase currently affordable apartment complexes, evicting the tenants and converting them into luxury units.
