Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic
"I'm happy to say 70 percent of people say we are going in the right direction, and this is an 8 percentage point increase over last year," City Manager Darrin Jenkins said at Tuesday evening's Rohnert Park City Council meeting. "We are already using the results as we develop the proposed budget, plan future capital projects, and program service improvements," says the report.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
