Sonoma State University present Annual Student Play Festival
Three short plays debut at Sonoma State University's "Power Lines: A New Play Festival with Hard Hats," each written, directed, performed and designed by SSU students. An unusual young woman searches for the meaning of life in a dumpster located behind a convenience store in "The Cultural Significance of the Dumpster" .
