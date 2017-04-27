Sonoma State University present Annua...

Sonoma State University present Annual Student Play Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Three short plays debut at Sonoma State University's "Power Lines: A New Play Festival with Hard Hats," each written, directed, performed and designed by SSU students. An unusual young woman searches for the meaning of life in a dumpster located behind a convenience store in "The Cultural Significance of the Dumpster" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Voyeur 17,481
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Apr 29 Secret 5
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC