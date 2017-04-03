SMART commuter rail waits for testing perfection before launch
SMART officials said Wednesday they are close, but not yet ready to have federal rail inspectors sign off on the commuter rail system to begin operations. The fledgling system is working to synchronize a complex array of computerized warning and train control systems as it readies for passenger service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Tue
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
|Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|Who is dr alisa h...
|26
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC