RP girl accosted while walking to school
An 11-year-old girl was walking to school on Camino Colegio Dr. in Rohnert Park around 7 a.m. April 18. She reported that she was accosted by a man in a white SUV while walking. The girl said she saw the vehicle when walking north on Camino Colegio Dr. near Casa Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC