RP girl accosted while walking to school

56 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

An 11-year-old girl was walking to school on Camino Colegio Dr. in Rohnert Park around 7 a.m. April 18. She reported that she was accosted by a man in a white SUV while walking. The girl said she saw the vehicle when walking north on Camino Colegio Dr. near Casa Way.

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,160

