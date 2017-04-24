Rohnert Park men's competitive basket...

Rohnert Park men's competitive basketball is in full swing for this season

Shown are the Jean-Claude Van Chans' team in gray uniforms competing against the Night Shift team in black of Division A, which plays Tuesday nights at the Rohnert Park Community Center, the first game starts at 5:45 pm and the last starts at 9:25 pm.

