QubicaAMF PWBA Sonoma County Open to kick off 2017 PWBA Tour...

During the 2016 Professional Women's Bowlers Association Tour, Shannon O'Keefe of O'Fallon, Ill., saw her professional life change after a career year on the newly relaunched tour. When the 2017 PWBA Tour kicks off with the QubicaAMF Sonoma County Open at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California, on April 27-29, the 13-time Team USA member will look to defend her first professional singles title.

