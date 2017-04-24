QubicaAMF PWBA Sonoma County Open to kick off 2017 PWBA Tour...
During the 2016 Professional Women's Bowlers Association Tour, Shannon O'Keefe of O'Fallon, Ill., saw her professional life change after a career year on the newly relaunched tour. When the 2017 PWBA Tour kicks off with the QubicaAMF Sonoma County Open at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California, on April 27-29, the 13-time Team USA member will look to defend her first professional singles title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bowl.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Tax Plan Success
|18 hr
|Trumpstein
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Ethyl
|17,479
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC