North Bay taxi driver arrested in sex...

North Bay taxi driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: SFGate

A taxi driver was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an intoxicated passenger that he was driving home from a casino in Sonoma County, officials said. Mehari Tekle , 42, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a woman passenger, whose name or age was not released, on Dec. 18 as he was driving her home from the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, said Officer John Fransen with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Mon Business Openers 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun XVE 17,470
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Who got that Ice? Mar 28 cnc 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mar 26 ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC