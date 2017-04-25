North Bay Boys and Girls Club employe...

North Bay Boys and Girls Club employee arrested on child endangerment charges

Tuesday Read more: KRON 4

The director of a Boys and Girls Club afterschool program was arrested Monday on suspicion of posting a 6-year-old girl's photo and her personal information in an internet child pornography chat room, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Benjamin Goerke, 22, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

