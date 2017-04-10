No slowing down for Kite
Don Kite of Rohnert Park retired after teaching 30 years, but has no intentions of ever slowing down in life. There are just too any things that he still has on his bucket list, but many things have already been crossed off.
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
