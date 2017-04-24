Next Level Music Conference set for M...

Next Level Music Conference set for May 6, 7

The Next Level Music Industry Conference returns for its second year on May 6 to 7. Next Level is designed to support and advance musicians in Sonoma County and to provide them with expertise and training to move their careers forward. The early bird deadline is April 27. Registration is open at CreativeSonoma.org/NextLevel.

