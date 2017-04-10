Millennials consider leaving Bay Area over housing costs
Sonoma County Transit bus driver Daniel Norton, right, gives transfer directions to rider Gene Porter in Santa Rosa on Monday, April 3, 2017. Norton, 27, is contemplating moving to Oregon with his mother, fiancee, and two children, due to the high cost of living in Sonoma County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|XVE--PJ
|17,471
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC