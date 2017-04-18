Mill Valley man arrested after chase, crash
Paul Walker, 47, led CHP officers on a pursuit that began on Stony Point Road and Wilfred Avenue west of Rohnert Park around 3:10 p.m., and would go on for miles, with speeds reaching about 90 mph, Sgt. Andrew Henkens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC