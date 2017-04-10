Highway 37 debate shifts into gear

Highway 37 debate shifts into gear

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The panel included representatives from the Bay Conservation Development Commission, Caltrans, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, and the SR 37 Policy Committee, along with two advocates of a private-public partnership on the portion from Sears Point to Mare Island. About 70 area residents attended the forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 3 hr XVE--PJ 17,471
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 10 Business Openers 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
Who got that Ice? Mar 28 cnc 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mar 26 ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC