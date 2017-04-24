High school journalists, newspapers honored in 2017 Press Democrat competition
Tuck Williams and Max Handron of Sonoma Valley High School place third in the News Coverage division during the Press Democrat's annual high school journalism awards, Monday April 24, 2017 at the Press Democrat printing facility in Rohnert Park. 2017 Journalists with Healdsburg High School's Hound's Bark student newspaper took second place in overall excellence during the Press Democrat's annual high school journalism awards, Monday April 24, 2017 at the Press Democrat printing facility in Rohnert Park.
