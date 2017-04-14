Graduation treasurer arrested in embezzlement
Rohnert Park police arrested the treasurer of the nonprofit Project Graduation organization Thursday on suspicion of embezzling money from the fund that provides an annual alcohol-free graduation celebration for graduating high school seniors. Mary Katherine David, 37, of Santa Rosa, was booked under $380,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned for felony embezzlement Monday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|20 hr
|Baarph
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Not a troll
|17,473
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC