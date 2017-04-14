Graduation treasurer arrested in embe...

Graduation treasurer arrested in embezzlement

Friday Apr 14 Read more: KRON 4

Rohnert Park police arrested the treasurer of the nonprofit Project Graduation organization Thursday on suspicion of embezzling money from the fund that provides an annual alcohol-free graduation celebration for graduating high school seniors. Mary Katherine David, 37, of Santa Rosa, was booked under $380,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned for felony embezzlement Monday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

