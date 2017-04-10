Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns m...

Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train 'Quiet Zones'

Rohnert Park City Council stopped short of approving "quiet zones" at all three SMART train crossings Tuesday night, with the Golf Course Drive crossing proving to be the sticking point for a split council vote. The Council did vote to continue the process, however, of establishing quiet zones and their required safety measures at the Expressway and Southwest Boulevard crossings.

