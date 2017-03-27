Dixie State tennis: Trailblazers end ...

Dixie State tennis: Trailblazers end trip with loss at Sonoma State

The Dixie State women's tennis team closed its six-match Northern California trip on Friday with a 9-0 loss to Sonoma State in Rohnert Park, California. Sonoma State swept through the doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead heading to singles play.

