Boys & Girls Club program director charged with child endangerment
The director of a Boys and Girls Club after school program in Petaluma was charged in Sonoma County Superior Court Friday with felony child endangerment and possession of child pornography . Benjamin Goerke, 22, of Rohnert Park, did not enter a plea and will return to court May 18. Goerke told the court he intends to hire a private attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12)
|Apr 29
|Secret
|5
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC