Boys & Girls Club program director charged with child endangerment

The director of a Boys and Girls Club after school program in Petaluma was charged in Sonoma County Superior Court Friday with felony child endangerment and possession of child pornography . Benjamin Goerke, 22, of Rohnert Park, did not enter a plea and will return to court May 18. Goerke told the court he intends to hire a private attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.