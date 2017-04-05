April 7: Humane Happening in Rohnert Park
Formed 10 years ago in Forestville, Sinkyone Animal Sanctuary has made it its mission to rescue animals ranging from cats to cows and help them live free onsite or at forever homes they help find. This week, Sinkyone is hosting a massive fundraising party, Freedom for All , with music and merriment galore.
