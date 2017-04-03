A little patience makes a world of difference
It's hard to tell if you're walking into a barbershop or a museum of eccentric antique collectibles when you enter Reed's Hair Barn. If you look around, you'll see an old coin-operated radio from a hotel in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 4
|Madame Schlonng
|4
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Who got that Ice?
|Mar 28
|cnc
|2
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mar 26
|ABILITY COUNTS INC
|3
|corona water bills (Oct '08)
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|55
|Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|Who is dr alisa h...
|26
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC