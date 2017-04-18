11-year-old Rohnert Park girl accosted walking to school
An 11-year-old girl was accosted while walking to school in Rohnert Park on Monday morning by a man who blew her a kiss and showed her a picture of a naked woman on his phone, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The incident began around 7:50 a.m. on near Casa Way where the girl first saw the suspect's white SUV, public safety officials said.
