11-year-old Rohnert Park girl accosted walking to school

An 11-year-old girl was accosted while walking to school in Rohnert Park on Monday morning by a man who blew her a kiss and showed her a picture of a naked woman on his phone, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The incident began around 7:50 a.m. on near Casa Way where the girl first saw the suspect's white SUV, public safety officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.