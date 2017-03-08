Veterinarians on alert for dog-deadly...

Veterinarians on alert for dog-deadly - Lepto'

Local veterinarians have their ears pricked for any word on Leptospirosis, a lethal bacterial disease that counts dogs among its victims. The bacteria is sometimes present in standing water, particularly following the kind of heavy rain activity the County has been experiencing.

