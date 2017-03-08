Veterinarians on alert for dog-deadly - Lepto'
Local veterinarians have their ears pricked for any word on Leptospirosis, a lethal bacterial disease that counts dogs among its victims. The bacteria is sometimes present in standing water, particularly following the kind of heavy rain activity the County has been experiencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rohnert Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Tue
|natureboy
|1
|Trump Trip To NKorea
|Tue
|Poooon Ptang Parade
|1
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar 6
|Fabio
|5
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar 3
|Sad Dad
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rohnert Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC