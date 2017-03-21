Sonoma County detectives recover 60 g...

Sonoma County detectives recover 60 grams of meth

Sonoma County sheriff says they found the stash of drugs after pulling over Albert Basso in his car Monday at around 7:50 p.m. A later search of Basso's Rohnert Park home uncovered another 1.25 pounds of the same drug, numerous packages for sales, and $3,600 in cash.

