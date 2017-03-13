RPrejects new self-storage facilities
Developers hoping to erect new self-storage facilities within the city limits of Rohnert Park shouldn't hold their breath. The Rohnert Park City Council made sure of that by amending its Municipal Code and Northwest Specific Plan to basically put a moratorium on the building of new storage facilities.
