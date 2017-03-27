RP makes changes to city code for ADUs
The Rohnert Park City Council passed an ordinance to bring its Municipal Code in compliance with state law where accessory dwelling units are concerned. The vote was unanimous, but some of the councilmembers gave their yes votes reluctantly.
