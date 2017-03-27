RP makes changes to city code for ADUs

RP makes changes to city code for ADUs

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

The Rohnert Park City Council passed an ordinance to bring its Municipal Code in compliance with state law where accessory dwelling units are concerned. The vote was unanimous, but some of the councilmembers gave their yes votes reluctantly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) 22 hr BurnedOut 58
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Mar 28 Parden Pard 3
Who got that Ice? Mar 28 cnc 2
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. Mar 26 ABILITY COUNTS INC 3
corona water bills (Oct '08) Mar 23 Anonymous 55
News Norco woman's protest of group home draws fair-... (Mar '07) Mar 23 Who is dr alisa h... 26
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC