Rohnert Park police seeks public's help in locating missing person
Ruben-Minon never returned home that day and his mother received a text saying he would be home Feb. 14. If anyone knows of Ruben-Minon's whereabouts please contact the Rohnert Park Public Safety Investigations Bureau at 584-2630 or [email protected]
