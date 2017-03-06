Rohnert Park police seeks public's he...

Rohnert Park police seeks public's help in locating missing person

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KRON 4

Ruben-Minon never returned home that day and his mother received a text saying he would be home Feb. 14. If anyone knows of Ruben-Minon's whereabouts please contact the Rohnert Park Public Safety Investigations Bureau at 584-2630 or [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rohnert Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Tue EricS 19
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Mar 9 Bobby 22
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
Trump Trip To NKorea Mar 7 Poooon Ptang Parade 1
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
See all Rohnert Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rohnert Park Forum Now

Rohnert Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rohnert Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Rohnert Park, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC